Clarence Crime
IN COURT: 11 people facing Grafton court today

Adam Hourigan
by
27th Aug 2019
EACH day a number of people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, August 26. 

ANDREW SALES ANTHONY LOATS BIANCA MUNDINE GARNET WILLIAMS KURT FRITZ MATTHEW LEIGH BARRY WHITNEY MICHAEL JOHN FISHER SAM LYNCH SHANE ANTHONY CONNELLY TARIQ AZIZ HABIB ALKANA'NE Mathew Meaney  

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

