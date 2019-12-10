IN COURT: 11 people facing Grafton court today
EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, December 10.
- CALEB ANTHONY WILLIAMS
- CONNOR DANIELS
- COREY CONNELLY
- DAVID JOHN MCCARTHY
- JACQUE CHIU
- NATHAN JAMES ROBINSON
- NIGEL RICHARD WALKER
- Shane Leslie JOHNSON
- SIMON JOHN COOPER
- THOMAS JAMES O'REILLY
- WILLIE GORDON
Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.
These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.