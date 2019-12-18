Menu
Clarence Crime
IN COURT: 11 people facing Grafton court today

Jenna Thompson
18th Dec 2019 8:19 AM
EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, December 18.

 

  • CATHERINE JOY EVERINGHAM
  • DAMIAN JOHN FISK
  • DYLAN JOSEPH SARGENT
  • GARY COOKE
  • HAYLEY ELIZABETH DANIEL
  • JACQUES LEE SEARS
  • KYLE PAUL DALEY
  • MICHAEL JOHN KENNEDY
  • NATHAN CARNEY
  • ROCKY FREDERICK WALKER
  • STEVEN RAYMOND MURRAY

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.
These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

