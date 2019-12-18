IN COURT: 11 people facing Grafton court today
EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, December 18.
- CATHERINE JOY EVERINGHAM
- DAMIAN JOHN FISK
- DYLAN JOSEPH SARGENT
- GARY COOKE
- HAYLEY ELIZABETH DANIEL
- JACQUES LEE SEARS
- KYLE PAUL DALEY
- MICHAEL JOHN KENNEDY
- NATHAN CARNEY
- ROCKY FREDERICK WALKER
- STEVEN RAYMOND MURRAY
Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.
These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.