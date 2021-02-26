Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

IN COURT: 11 people facing the magistrate today

Jenna Thompson
by
26th Feb 2021 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Each day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton District Court today, February 26:

 

  •  EMILY SMIDT
  •  JAKE FLENTJAR
  •  JESSE MARK COOK
  •  KANE CONNOR
  •  KANE GOLDTHORPE
  •  MATTHEW DAVID SOMERVILLE
  •  MICHAEL GORDON SWEENEY
  •  NATHAN CHARLES HOSKINS
  •  SCOTT ROBERT LAWSON
  •  THOMAS JAMES SKEEN
  •  TRACEY ANNE SMIDT
Daily Telegraph SignUp


Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

clarence crime crime grafton court
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grafton firey’s emotional reunion with heart-attack heroes

        Premium Content Grafton firey’s emotional reunion with heart-attack heroes

        People and Places “You saved a man’s life today, let that sink in” - firies words of appreciation lead to tears in Melbourne radio reunion

        VOTE NOW: Who has the Best Pizza in Clarence Valley

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Who has the Best Pizza in Clarence Valley

        Food & Entertainment Matt Preston asked readers to name the restaurant with the best pizza in Clarence...

        Yes, you can still buy tickets to Lismore NRL match, just

        Premium Content Yes, you can still buy tickets to Lismore NRL match, just

        News What a game it’ll be when the Titans play the Warriors at Oakes Oval

        ‘Not every day we get a train in our backyard’

        Premium Content ‘Not every day we get a train in our backyard’

        News “I just can’t believe it.” Freight containers strewn over equestrian centre.