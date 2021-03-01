Menu
Crime

IN COURT: 11 people facing the magistrate today

Jenna Thompson
by
1st Mar 2021 12:32 AM
Each day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton District & Local Court today, February 26:

  • BRENDAN RAY HEMSWORTH (District Court)
  • ROBERT CRAMP (District Court)
  • WT (District Court)
  • CRAIG ROBERT WANT
  • DAMIEN LAVIS
  • DANIEL DEL PRADO
  • DARIAN JOHN FORD
  • DARREN LLOYD THOMPSON
  • DARRIN JAMES AUSTIN
  • EBONY ROSS
  • GARETH OWEN
  • GEOFFREY MICHAEL CAVANAGH
  • GRACE TAFOLO
  • GREGORY VICKERS DENNISS
  • IAN ANDERSON
  • JACOB THOMAS LULHAM
  • JAY GORDON SMITH
  • JAY O'BRIEN
  • JEREMY BARRY TURNER
  • JOHN PAEA
  • KANE ANDREWS
  • Kimberley GIBSON
  • KYLE PATRICK BERMINGHAM
  • MARTIN BERNARD COLLINS
  • MICHAEL CARCAR
  • MITCHELL MURRY
  • NATALIE ANN ROBINSON
  • Reece DOAK
  •  
  • SAMUEL ALEXANDER BLAIR
  • SAMUEL HOLLINGWORTH
  • SHENANDOAH DOW
  • THOMAS MATTHEW SEARLES
  • Kooper Gareth John CULLING v Transport for NSW (Licence Appeal)
  • Matthew Martignago v Transport for NSW
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

clarence crime crime grafton court
Grafton Daily Examiner

