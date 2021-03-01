IN COURT: 11 people facing the magistrate today

Each day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton District & Local Court today, February 26:

BRENDAN RAY HEMSWORTH (District Court)

ROBERT CRAMP (District Court)

WT (District Court)

CRAIG ROBERT WANT

DAMIEN LAVIS

DANIEL DEL PRADO

DARIAN JOHN FORD

DARREN LLOYD THOMPSON

DARRIN JAMES AUSTIN

EBONY ROSS

GARETH OWEN

GEOFFREY MICHAEL CAVANAGH

GRACE TAFOLO

GREGORY VICKERS DENNISS

IAN ANDERSON

JACOB THOMAS LULHAM

JAY GORDON SMITH

JAY O'BRIEN

JEREMY BARRY TURNER

JOHN PAEA

KANE ANDREWS

Kimberley GIBSON

KYLE PATRICK BERMINGHAM

MARTIN BERNARD COLLINS

MICHAEL CARCAR

MITCHELL MURRY

NATALIE ANN ROBINSON

Reece DOAK



SAMUEL ALEXANDER BLAIR

SAMUEL HOLLINGWORTH

SHENANDOAH DOW

THOMAS MATTHEW SEARLES

Kooper Gareth John CULLING v Transport for NSW (Licence Appeal)

Matthew Martignago v Transport for NSW



Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.