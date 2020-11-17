Menu
IN COURT: 11 people to front court today

Jenna Thompson
by
17th Nov 2020 7:00 AM
EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton district and local court today:

 

  • JACE KELLY
  • SOZOS JOHN SENTAS
  • DAVID KENETH JOY
  • DEBBIE LINDA CARNEY
  • JARAD JAMES MCPHERSON
  • KENNETH JAMES LAURIE
  • JAKE ALEXANDER BALDOCK
  • ASHLEY JAMES OSTROWSKI
  • WILLIAM GEORGE GORDON
  • TYLER JAMES COOKE
  • JORDAN MUDDLE

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.    

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

