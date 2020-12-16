Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Clarence Crime
Clarence Crime
Crime

IN COURT: 12 people appearing in Grafton court today

Jenna Thompson
by
16th Dec 2020 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.    

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Clarence Valley court today for criminal matters:   

  • BILLY CLARKE
  • PHILLIP LONN HURST
  • EMILY FENSOM
  • BRADLEY HILTON FRANKS
  • JACOB ALEXANDER MUNRO
  • HANK WILLIAMS
  • ADEN GARRY HAYWARD
  • LIAM SALISBURY
  • NATHAN ALBERT
  • SHAUN LESLIE ASHCROFT
  • BRENTON ROBERT JARRETT
  • WALTER GEORGE SPINK

 

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.        

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

clarence crime grafton court
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VALE: Grafton sport farewells its Viking legends

        Premium Content VALE: Grafton sport farewells its Viking legends

        People and Places His face has long been on the sidelines, and the local sporting community is mourning the man who they’ve named two facilities after

        FIRST FLOODS: Grafton’s wettest December on record

        Premium Content FIRST FLOODS: Grafton’s wettest December on record

        News Clarence River to hit minor flood levels in December for the first time ever.

        Daily Catch-up: December 16, 2020

        Premium Content Daily Catch-up: December 16, 2020

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place

        • 16th Dec 2020 7:00 AM
        New criteria changes who’ll get COVID-19 vaccine first

        Premium Content New criteria changes who’ll get COVID-19 vaccine first

        Health Australia will be split into 12 age groups for the COVID-19 vaccine