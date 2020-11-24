Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

IN COURT: 12 people facing criminal court

Jenna Thompson
by
24th Nov 2020 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton district and local court today:

 

  • SAMUEL NOLAN
  • ISAAC ASHLEY PAULSON
  • BRADLEY PAUL RUSSEL
  • AARON LESLIE BOYD TORRENS
  • PAUL ANDREW CASTLE
  • JASON PFEIFFER
  • PAMELA WENDY CUTMORE
  • NICHOLAS AUGUST REDHOUSE
  • DOMINIC QUINLAN
  • NSW Police v Nathan Craig Jones
  • ADAM WILLIAM BUNT
  • JESSY JAMES BULLIVANT
 

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.    

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

clarence crime grafton grafton court
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Arson suspected as fires continue to burn south of Grafton

        Premium Content Arson suspected as fires continue to burn south of Grafton

        Crime “It’s a danger to our firefighters and the general public”

        Old Grafton jail site offered up for redevelopment

        Premium Content Old Grafton jail site offered up for redevelopment

        Politics 'It’s close to people’s heart – 127 years in the middle of town'

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        KFC Team of the Week - CRCA #6

        Premium Content KFC Team of the Week - CRCA #6

        Cricket VOTE NOW: Who is the Player of the Week from the best individual performances from...