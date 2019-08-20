Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Here's a list of people appearing in Grafton court today, August 20
Here's a list of people appearing in Grafton court today, August 20
Crime

IN COURT: 12 people facing Grafton court today

Jenna Thompson
by
20th Aug 2019 7:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH day a number of people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, August 20. 

 

ZARTISHA DAVIS

GREGORY JOHN WHEADON

DEANA MARIE GAUDIE

JACOB WAYNE ROBERTS

DEAN LAURENCE BUTLER

REEGAN JAMES FREEBURN

LISA JANE DOMATUS

AARON SKINNER

DAVID MALCOLM KEENE

DEANA GAUDIE

CHRISTINE HALL

 LUKE THOMAS SCHEMBRI

 

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

clarence crime grafton court
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    'Who is to say where the blast could have gone'

    premium_icon 'Who is to say where the blast could have gone'

    News Local representatives were unhappy with the way the lockdown was put into practice.

    Alarming discovery puts jail site into lockdown

    premium_icon Alarming discovery puts jail site into lockdown

    Breaking A discovery on the site of new Grafton jail has halted work.

    PHOTOS: Rebels and Panthers turn it on in reserve grade

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Rebels and Panthers turn it on in reserve grade

    News SOUTH Grafton Rebels and Sawtell Panthers engage in a top decider.

    Spring to bring hotter, drier conditions than average: BoM

    premium_icon Spring to bring hotter, drier conditions than average: BoM

    Weather Climate influences hint at below-average rainfall for over spring