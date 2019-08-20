IN COURT: 12 people facing Grafton court today

Here's a list of people appearing in Grafton court today, August 20

Here's a list of people appearing in Grafton court today, August 20

EACH day a number of people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, August 20.

ZARTISHA DAVIS

GREGORY JOHN WHEADON

DEANA MARIE GAUDIE

JACOB WAYNE ROBERTS

DEAN LAURENCE BUTLER

REEGAN JAMES FREEBURN

LISA JANE DOMATUS

AARON SKINNER

DAVID MALCOLM KEENE

DEANA GAUDIE

CHRISTINE HALL

LUKE THOMAS SCHEMBRI

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.