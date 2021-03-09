Menu
Crime

IN COURT: 12 people facing criminal court today

Adam Hourigan
by
9th Mar 2021 7:07 AM
Each day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton Local and District Court today, March 8:

  • BRIAN LESLIE FLENTJAR
  • DAMION JOHN BOFINGER
  • DOULTON MCANALLY
  • GRACE TAFOLO
  • JOHN DAVID ROSE
  • KIAM CLARK
  • PATRICIA DOREEN HOLM
  • ROBERT BRUCE CRAMP
  • ROBIN ERNEST SMITH
  • SARAH-JOAN ROWSE
  • STEPHANIE WILSON
  • THOMAS JAMES SKEEN

 

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

