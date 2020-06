IN COURT: 13 people appearing in court today

EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, June 30.

AARON OSCAR GLASER

BRIDGET ROBERTS

DANE ADAM WILLIAMS

DENNIS ADRIAN CURRIE

DUANE RICKY ABELE

HANK WILLIAMS

JOHN FERGUSON

KENNETH JAMES LAURIE

PAUL HODDER

ROSEANNE FRENDIN

STEVEN WINWOOD-SMITH

TAMMY ANNICE WHATLEY

VICKY EILEEN LOGAN

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.