IN COURT: 13 people appearing in court today
EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton criminal court today, July 21.
- AARON OSCAR GLASER
- ALLAN WALKER
- ALMA LOUISE LEWIS
- BRIAN JOSEPH DICKINSON
- CHRISTOPHER MCCONNACHE
- DENNIS ADRIAN CURRIE
- LUKE BENJAMIN HANNA
- RAYMOND NEWELL
- SARAH FINUCANE
- TARHARNI LEE PHOLI
- THOMAS JAMES SKEEN
- VICKY EILEEN LOGAN
- William Finlay Maher
Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.
These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.