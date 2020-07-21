Menu
Crime

IN COURT: 13 people appearing in court today

Jenna Thompson
by
21st Jul 2020 7:30 AM
EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton criminal court today, July 21.

 

  •  AARON OSCAR GLASER
  •  ALLAN WALKER
  •  ALMA LOUISE LEWIS
  •  BRIAN JOSEPH DICKINSON
  •  CHRISTOPHER MCCONNACHE
  •  DENNIS ADRIAN CURRIE
  •  LUKE BENJAMIN HANNA
  •  RAYMOND NEWELL
  •  SARAH FINUCANE
  •  TARHARNI LEE PHOLI
  •  THOMAS JAMES SKEEN
  •  VICKY EILEEN LOGAN
  •  William Finlay Maher
 

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

 

clarence crime grafton grafton courthouse

