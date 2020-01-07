Menu
IN COURT: 13 people facing Grafton court today

7th Jan 2020 7:04 AM
EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, January 7.

CHRISTIAN GARY ROBERTS
BRENDON DENNIS COOK
JOSEPH GORDON GIBSON
DOUGLAS HOSKINS
RAYMOND NEWELL
DENNIS PEARCE
AARON OSCAR GLASER
KURTIS GROBBEN
STEVEN JOHN KURZ
MICHELLE DUNDAS
GORDON ALLAN MARSH
GARY JACK MCGRADY
DEREK ANDREW MEYBOOM

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Grafton Daily Examiner

