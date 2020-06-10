Menu
Crime

IN COURT: 14 people appearing in Grafton court

Jenna Thompson
by
10th Jun 2020 8:30 AM
EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, June 10.

  •  DANIEL LEE O'MEARA
  •  ERNEST EDWARD DAVIS
  •  GEORGE EDWARD LOUSICK
  •  JACOB DOLAR
  •  James Stanley Russell
  •  JAMIE WILSON
  •  JASON DALE VITNELL
  •  LA
  •  LAURA THIRD
  •  LUCKY ANN ANTHONY
  •  MITCHELL MURRY
  •  PAUL MELLOR
  •  TIMOTHY WAYNE KEYS
  •  James Stanley Ronald Russell v NSW Police
 

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

clarence crime grafton grafton court
Grafton Daily Examiner

