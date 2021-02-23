Menu
Crime

IN COURT: 15 people facing Grafton local court

Adam Hourigan
by
23rd Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content

Each day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton Local Court today, February 22:

  • R v ADAM JOHN HOAD
  • R v ADAM LEIGH FREDERICKSON
  • R v DEAN STEVEN LEAR
  • R v DYLAN JAMES CARTEN
  • R v ETHAN WRIGHT
  • R v GREGORY DAVID WELSH
  • R v JAKE STEWART HARVEY
  • R v JAY O'BRIEN
  • R v JEREMY HOCKEY
  • R v KANE CONNOR
  • R v KANE GOLDTHORPE
  • R v MALACHI RYAN LYNCH
  • R v TENIKA MARY DARCY
  • R v THOMAS BELL
  • R v WT

 

 

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Grafton Daily Examiner

