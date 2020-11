IN COURT: 17 people to face Grafton court today

EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton district and local court today:

ADAM ROLAND CLARK ( Hearing)

Hearing) AMANDA ROSE WELLINGTON (J udgment)

udgment) BRENDAN JOSHUA LAVIS ( Trial)

Trial) DANIEL POLLEY ( LC Sentence)

LC Sentence) DEAN STEVEN LEAR (Hearing/ LC Sentence)

LC Sentence) GLEN ANDERSON ( Bail Review)

Bail Review) JASON LEE TRUDGIAN ( Trial)

Trial) JIM JAMES ( Hearing)

Hearing) MICHAEL CALLEJA ( Hearing)

Hearing) MICHAEL YANCIN ARICI ( Hearing)

Hearing) PAUL JAMES DESSAIX ( Judgment)

Judgment) SAUL KIRT HAYNES ( Mention (Police))

Mention (Police)) SHANE ROBERT COLLINS ( Hearing (DC Appeal))

Hearing (DC Appeal)) TEAGAN MAREE ALLAN ( Hearing)

Hearing) TIMMY GASSMAN ( Trial)

Trial) WILLIAM KEVIN FOX ( Mention)

Mention) Warwick Green Building Pty Limited v Leonie Nicole Woodward (Motion (Short))

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.