IN COURT: 17 people facing Grafton court today

EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton district and local court today:

ADAM ROLAND CLARK

AMANDA ROSE WELLINGTON

BRENADAN JOSHUA LAVIS

DANIEL POLLEY

DEAN STEVEN LEAR

GLEN ANDERSON

JASON LEE TRUDGIAN

JIM JAMES

MICHAEL CALLEJA

MICHAEL YANCIN ARICI

PAUL JAMES DESSAIX

SAUL KIRT HAYNES

SHANE ROBERT COLLINS

TEAGAN MAREE ALLAN

TIMMY GASSMAN

William Kevin Fox

Warwick Green Building Pty Limited v Leonie Nicole Woodward

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.