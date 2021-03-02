IN COURT: 18 people facing Grafton court today

Each day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton District & Local Court today, February 26:

BRITTANY ELLANE SKINNER

COLIN GEOFFREY ROSE

DARREN LLOYD THOMPSON

FRANK MICHAEL MARICONTE

FRANK PARESE

GRACE TAFOLO

JAMES KEVIN COOK

KYLE ADAM TOMLINSON

MATTHEW GEORGE YAGER

MICHAEL BONDIN

NEVILLE MCGRADY

PATRICK CONNELLY

SCOTT RAYMOND HAWORTH

STAR-LEE TANIKO PARAIRE KOMENE

STEVEN ANTHONY MCGREGOR

THOMAS JAMES SKEEN

WADE BLAKNEY HEAFEY

WT



Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.