IN COURT: 18 people facing Grafton court today
Each day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton District & Local Court today, February 26:
- BRITTANY ELLANE SKINNER
- COLIN GEOFFREY ROSE
- DARREN LLOYD THOMPSON
- FRANK MICHAEL MARICONTE
- FRANK PARESE
- GRACE TAFOLO
- JAMES KEVIN COOK
- KYLE ADAM TOMLINSON
- MATTHEW GEORGE YAGER
- MICHAEL BONDIN
- NEVILLE MCGRADY
- PATRICK CONNELLY
- SCOTT RAYMOND HAWORTH
- STAR-LEE TANIKO PARAIRE KOMENE
- STEVEN ANTHONY MCGREGOR
- THOMAS JAMES SKEEN
- WADE BLAKNEY HEAFEY
- WT
