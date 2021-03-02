Menu
Crime

IN COURT: 18 people facing Grafton court today

Adam Hourigan
by
2nd Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Each day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton District & Local Court today, February 26:

  • BRITTANY ELLANE SKINNER
  • COLIN GEOFFREY ROSE
  • DARREN LLOYD THOMPSON
  • FRANK MICHAEL MARICONTE
  • FRANK PARESE
  • GRACE TAFOLO
  • JAMES KEVIN COOK
  • KYLE ADAM TOMLINSON
  • MATTHEW GEORGE YAGER
  • MICHAEL BONDIN
  • NEVILLE MCGRADY
  • PATRICK CONNELLY
  • SCOTT RAYMOND HAWORTH
  • STAR-LEE TANIKO PARAIRE KOMENE
  • STEVEN ANTHONY MCGREGOR
  • THOMAS JAMES SKEEN
  • WADE BLAKNEY HEAFEY
  • WT

 

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Grafton Daily Examiner

