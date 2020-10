IN COURT: 19 people facing Maclean criminal court

EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Maclean district and local court today:

BRENDAN PAUL OWEN

CAROLINE KELLY

CHARLES ALFRED WOODS

CLINTON DAVID TORRENS

CURTIS STEPHEN LAURIE

DAVID BIHARI WILSON

GEOFFREY HILLS

JASON PEDRO MOHI BARTON

JAY ALLAN PAINE

NATALIE ANNE BUTLER

NATHAN LUKE GREEN

NICKY LEE VENN

ROBERT JOHN LAUGHER

SOPHIA MORGAN

TIMOTHY CARL BERRY

TIMOTHY NIGEL COWLING

TJANDAMARRA OWEN KAPEEN

Varsha SAINI

WILLIAM JOHN VENN

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.