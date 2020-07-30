Menu
Crime

IN COURT: 20 People appearing in Maclean Court today

Jenna Thompson
by
30th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, July 30.

 

  •  AARON DOMONICK SAWARD
  •  ANDREW JEFFREY HICKEY
  •  BENJAMIN GARRY CURRIE
  •  CASEY MAY CONNOLLY
  •  DAMIEN GARRETT VESPER
  •  DAVID BIHARI WILSON
  •  EMILY MAE TOUT
  •  JACK EDWARD WINKLER
  •  JASMINE RAWIHIA MATTHEWS
  •  JOHN WILLIAM MCMILLAN
  •  KURT DOUGLAS LYONS
  •  MATTHEW PETER HATTON
  •  NARDIA LEE CURRIE
  •  RAMSEY HAMADIN
  •  RODNEY RICHARD CURRIE
  •  RON JAMES RICHARD SMITH
  •  RUSSELL DEAN KAPEEN
  •  TAYLAH DARLINGTON
  •  TENNILLE BROOK STAPLETON
  •  TRENT JAMES CHALKER
 

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

clarence crime coastal views maclean maclean court
Grafton Daily Examiner

