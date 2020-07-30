IN COURT: 20 People appearing in Maclean Court today

EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, July 30.

AARON DOMONICK SAWARD

ANDREW JEFFREY HICKEY

BENJAMIN GARRY CURRIE

CASEY MAY CONNOLLY

DAMIEN GARRETT VESPER

DAVID BIHARI WILSON

EMILY MAE TOUT

JACK EDWARD WINKLER

JASMINE RAWIHIA MATTHEWS

JOHN WILLIAM MCMILLAN

KURT DOUGLAS LYONS

MATTHEW PETER HATTON

NARDIA LEE CURRIE

RAMSEY HAMADIN

RODNEY RICHARD CURRIE

RON JAMES RICHARD SMITH

RUSSELL DEAN KAPEEN

TAYLAH DARLINGTON

TENNILLE BROOK STAPLETON

TRENT JAMES CHALKER

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.