IN COURT: 20 people facing criminal court

EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges. Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton district and local court today:

AMBER GULL

BRADLEY HILTON FRANKS

BRENADAN JOSHUA LAVIS

CANDACE FOSTER

CODY LEE FILEWOOD

DOULTON MCANALLY

DYLAN MICHAEL STONE

JADE SAXTON

JAY JAY CALTON

JEREMY HOCKEY

JOSHUA EVAN POWELL

KANE CONNOR

KANE GOLDTHORPE

MICHEAL SULLIVAN

PAUL ANTHONY CROZIER

ROBERT COOPER

RUDOLF VALENTINO ZAFFINO

TALI SUSAN CAMERON WILSON

WAYNE ALEXANDER BECKETT

NSW Police v Robert Cramp

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.