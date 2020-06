IN COURT: 23 People appearing in Grafton Court

EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, June 9.

AIDEN TIMBS

BEAU ROBBINS

BENJAMIN JAY BAGATELLA

BRENDAN LUKE EGGINS

BRIDGET ROBERTS

CHERYLEE WEBSTER

DARRYL GEOFFREY PERKINS

JACK BROWN

JACOB DOLAR

JAI NEWTON

JAKE IAN JAWORA

JASON DALE VITNELL

MARTIN BERNARD COLLINS

OWEN JAMES GRIFFITHS

PETER COLIN ROWLESON

PHILLIP LONN HURST

RENNEE LEA FOX

REX JAMES

SADE AMY RENEE MCCOOMBE

TAMMIE ANNICE WHATLEY

TAMMY ANNICE WHATLEY

THOMAS FERGUSON-GARDINER

TYRONE JOHN CARNEY

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.