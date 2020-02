IN COURT: 24 people appearing in Maclean court

EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, February 13.

Haley Hodgson v Roads & Maritime Services

ADRIAN AUGUSTIS FISK

DAVID MATTHEW IRONS

DENNIS ADRIAN CURRIE

DREW BLAKE HALL

ELLY MAY PALMER

EMILY MAE TOUT

JACE JAMES KENNY

JEREMY WARREN HILL

MATTHEW PETER HATTON

MIKAELA SUTTON

NEIL JOHN REEVE

RHYS SLATER

RUSSELL DEAN KAPEEN

RYAN POWTER

SCOTT WEBSTER

SHELDON KATE RYAN

STEPHEN MICHAEL STEERE

STEVEN JOHN KURZ

TRENT JACKSON

TROY SULLIVAN

WAYNE OVERSTEAD

Travis Matthew GIBSON v Roads & Maritime Services (Licence Appeals)

Zoe Jada BENNETT v Roads & Maritime Services (Licence Appeals)

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.