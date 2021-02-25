IN COURT: 24 people facing Clarence Valley courts today
Each day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton District Court today, February 25:
- DYLAN JAMES CARTEN
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Maclean Local Court today, February 25:
- Jake Barry Almond
- ALLAN DAMIEN ANDERSON
- ANTHONY NORRIE HICKLING
- BRADLEY WATSON
- BRENDAN MICHAEL ELDRIDGE
- CARL ANDREW BEAUMONT
- CASEY LEE TAYLOR
- CHARLES STANLEY NEWLING
- DARCY WOODWARD
- JASON TENNANT
- KELLY ELIZABETH AGNEW
- Kelly Watson
- MARK-DEAN OESTMANN
- PAUL CHRISTOPHER MCLEAN
- PETER CUMING
- ROSS MALCOLM PATRICK
- SHANTELLE MARIE KIRBY
- STEVIE MICHELLE BAKER
- TRISTAN PETER CHAMBERLAIN
- VINCENT DYLAN REECE WILLIAMS
- ZAK ANDREW MCKINNON
- ZAK GILLESPIE
- ZOE ELIZABETH MAHONEY
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.