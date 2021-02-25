Menu
Crime

IN COURT: 24 people facing Clarence Valley courts today

Jarrard Potter
by
25th Feb 2021 7:04 AM
Each day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton District Court today, February 25:

  • DYLAN JAMES CARTEN

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Maclean Local Court today, February 25:

  • Jake Barry Almond
  • ALLAN DAMIEN ANDERSON
  • ANTHONY NORRIE HICKLING
  • BRADLEY WATSON
  • BRENDAN MICHAEL ELDRIDGE
  • CARL ANDREW BEAUMONT
  • CASEY LEE TAYLOR
  • CHARLES STANLEY NEWLING
  • DARCY WOODWARD
  • JASON TENNANT
  • KELLY ELIZABETH AGNEW
  • Kelly Watson
  • MARK-DEAN OESTMANN
  • PAUL CHRISTOPHER MCLEAN
  • PETER CUMING
  • ROSS MALCOLM PATRICK
  • SHANTELLE MARIE KIRBY
  • STEVIE MICHELLE BAKER
  • TRISTAN PETER CHAMBERLAIN
  • VINCENT DYLAN REECE WILLIAMS
  • ZAK ANDREW MCKINNON
  • ZAK GILLESPIE
  • ZOE ELIZABETH MAHONEY

 

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

clarence crime grafton court maclean court
Grafton Daily Examiner

