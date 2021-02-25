IN COURT: 24 people facing Clarence Valley courts today

Each day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton District Court today, February 25:

DYLAN JAMES CARTEN

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Maclean Local Court today, February 25:

Jake Barry Almond

ALLAN DAMIEN ANDERSON

ANTHONY NORRIE HICKLING

BRADLEY WATSON

BRENDAN MICHAEL ELDRIDGE

CARL ANDREW BEAUMONT

CASEY LEE TAYLOR

CHARLES STANLEY NEWLING

DARCY WOODWARD

JASON TENNANT

KELLY ELIZABETH AGNEW

Kelly Watson

MARK-DEAN OESTMANN

PAUL CHRISTOPHER MCLEAN

PETER CUMING

ROSS MALCOLM PATRICK

SHANTELLE MARIE KIRBY

STEVIE MICHELLE BAKER

TRISTAN PETER CHAMBERLAIN

VINCENT DYLAN REECE WILLIAMS

ZAK ANDREW MCKINNON

ZAK GILLESPIE

ZOE ELIZABETH MAHONEY



Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.