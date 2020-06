IN COURT: 24 people facing court today

EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, June 3.

ERIC UGLE

JOHN DAVID ROSE

TAMMIE ANNICE WHATLEY

ROSE TAYLOR

SUKHVINDER SINGH

ROSEANNE FRENDIN

SHANE VERMEULEN

JESSICA MCDONALD

DARREN GARDINER

DEAN STEVEN LEAR

OSCAR DANE SCHATZ

JESSY JAMES BULLIVANT

SHANE VERMEULAN

AARON OSCAR GLASER

JIRRAYN GOROGO-RAWSON

KAYA WALKER

PETER COLIN ROWLESON

JAMES JOSEPH LAFFERTY

KEVIN SWINDELL

ROSEANNE FRENDIN

JADE BEDFORD

YVONNE ERIN BOWDEN

CK

JESSE TEWAA GOOD

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.