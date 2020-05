IN COURT: 28 people appearing in court this week

EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Maclean Local Court this week.

Thursday, May 14

AARON DOMONICK SAWARD

ANTHONY DONALD GORTON

BLAKE HARRIS

BRIE QUINN

DARREN HOUGHTON RANDALL

FRED SMITH

Garry Rowan COULTER

GLEN RYAN COONROD

JAMES JOHN NEILL

JASON GRANT TURNER

JOHN ROBERT SCATTERGOOD

JONATHON SAMUEL GOODGER

KIMBERLEY ANNE JONKERS

MARIE AVERY

MATTHEW PETER HATTON

NARDIA LEE CURRIE

PAUL ALOYSIUS MAYBUS

RUSSELL DEAN KAPEEN

STEVEN JOHN KURZ

THEODORE JACK WOODS

THERESA LOUISE KNOWLES

TIMOTHY PATRICK DALEY

TJANDAMARRA OWEN KAPEEN

WILLIAM PURVIS

ZAK GILLESPIE

Hope Bennett trading as Riverview Funerals v Peter GRAYSON

Friday, May 15

JONATHON SAMUEL GOODGER

GARRY ROWAN COULTER

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.