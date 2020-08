EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton court today, August 6

ALICE FRIDAY OCONNOR ALLAN WALKER AMBER GULL ANDREW LESLIE BALE-SONNEX BRAIDEN ISAAC WARD CLAY ROBERT HEALEY DALE JEREL RIXON DENNIS ADRIAN CURRIE ELIZABETH ORIAMY OJULU GLEN ANDERSON GLEN SHANE ANDERSON GRANT NATHAN BURNS HANK WILLIAMS JASON GEORGE SHEEHY JAY GORDON SMITH JED DAVIS JESSICA JANE NEWSTEAD KARLA MINNS KERRY JAMES MARLOW MALACHI RYAN LYNCH ORAL MONAGHAN PAUL ANTHONY CROZIER SHANE BAMBLETT THOMAS JAMES PAGE THOMAS JAMES SKEEN TIMOTHY JAMES TULSI WALKER ZAKIIH WALKER

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.