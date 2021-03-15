Menu
IN COURT: 28 people facing Grafton court today

Bill North
by
15th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Each day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court locally today, March 14:

  • ADRICK MARTIN
  • ANA BARKER
  • ASHLEA LOUISE FURO
  • CANDACE HEATHER CHARTRES-ABBOTT
  • CARLY JANE COTTER
  • DAMIEN LAVIS
  • DAMIEN PETER MCGUONE
  • DAMIEN WHITE
  • GEORGE EDWARD LOUSICK
  • IAN ANDERSON
  • JACOB WAYNE ROBERTS
  • JASON ANDREW WHEELER
  • JOHN PAEA
  • JORDAN MUDDLE
  • KERRAN FAY CHILD
  • LYNIV GRACE GORDON
  • MICHAEL ANTHONY CAMERON
  • MICHAEL BONDIN
  • NELIA PAULA DE FREITAS
  • REBEKAH JOYCE BLAIR
  • RHYS EMLYN OWEN
  • RICK MATHEW HAMBLY
  • ROBERT WILLIAMS
  • THOMAS BELL
  • WAYNE ALEXANDER BECKETT
  • Tyler Gaddes v Transport for NSW
  • Benjamin Crispin v Transport for NSW
  • Denzel Dennis Dodwell  Briscoe v Transport for NSW (Licence Appeal)
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

