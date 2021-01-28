Menu
Crime

IN COURT: 28 people facing Maclean Court today

Jenna Thompson
by
28th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.    

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Maclean Local Court today, Thursday, January 28 for criminal matters:  

 
  •  ANDREW CHARLES CAVANAGH
  •  BARRY JOHN FUTTER
  •  BRENDAN PAUL OWEN
  •  CATHERINE HALL
  •  CHARLES STANLEY NEWLING
  •  DAMIEN GARRETT VESPER
  •  DANIEL JAMES BURNS
  •  DARCY WOODWARD
  •  JAKE THOMAS GOULD
  •  Jason George Sheehy
  •  JERMAINE PAUL CURRIE
  •  Joel Keith Towner
  •  JOHN PATRICK GOLDMAN
  •  Kelly Watson
  •  KYLE TURK
  •  NICOLETTE KELERIS
  •  NOAH SHARROCK
  •  PETER CUMING
  •  SAM JOSHUA RUTHERFORD
  •  SCOTT RAYMOND HAWORTH
  •  SHANE CALLUM WAKEFIELD
  •  STEPHEN JOHN BROWN
  •  STEPHEN JONATHAN MORGAN
  •  TAMARRA FRANCIS
  •  TORI BERGIN
  •  VICKI ANN CRISTINI
  •  Robert SOWDEN v Transport for NSW (Licence Review Unit)
  •  Sean Dawson v Roads & Maritime Services (Licence Appeals)
 

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.        

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

clarence crime coastal views maclean court
Grafton Daily Examiner

