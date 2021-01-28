IN COURT: 28 people facing Maclean Court today
EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Maclean Local Court today, Thursday, January 28 for criminal matters:
- ANDREW CHARLES CAVANAGH
- BARRY JOHN FUTTER
- BRENDAN PAUL OWEN
- CATHERINE HALL
- CHARLES STANLEY NEWLING
- DAMIEN GARRETT VESPER
- DANIEL JAMES BURNS
- DARCY WOODWARD
- JAKE THOMAS GOULD
- Jason George Sheehy
- JERMAINE PAUL CURRIE
- Joel Keith Towner
- JOHN PATRICK GOLDMAN
- Kelly Watson
- KYLE TURK
- NICOLETTE KELERIS
- NOAH SHARROCK
- PETER CUMING
- SAM JOSHUA RUTHERFORD
- SCOTT RAYMOND HAWORTH
- SHANE CALLUM WAKEFIELD
- STEPHEN JOHN BROWN
- STEPHEN JONATHAN MORGAN
- TAMARRA FRANCIS
- TORI BERGIN
- VICKI ANN CRISTINI
- Robert SOWDEN v Transport for NSW (Licence Review Unit)
- Sean Dawson v Roads & Maritime Services (Licence Appeals)
Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.
These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.