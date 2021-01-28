IN COURT: 28 people facing Maclean Court today

EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Maclean Local Court today, Thursday, January 28 for criminal matters:

ANDREW CHARLES CAVANAGH

BARRY JOHN FUTTER

BRENDAN PAUL OWEN

CATHERINE HALL

CHARLES STANLEY NEWLING

DAMIEN GARRETT VESPER

DANIEL JAMES BURNS

DARCY WOODWARD

JAKE THOMAS GOULD

Jason George Sheehy

JERMAINE PAUL CURRIE

Joel Keith Towner

JOHN PATRICK GOLDMAN

Kelly Watson

KYLE TURK

NICOLETTE KELERIS

NOAH SHARROCK

PETER CUMING

SAM JOSHUA RUTHERFORD

SCOTT RAYMOND HAWORTH

SHANE CALLUM WAKEFIELD

STEPHEN JOHN BROWN

STEPHEN JONATHAN MORGAN

TAMARRA FRANCIS

TORI BERGIN

VICKI ANN CRISTINI

Robert SOWDEN v Transport for NSW (Licence Review Unit)

Sean Dawson v Roads & Maritime Services (Licence Appeals)

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.