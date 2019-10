IN COURT: 29 people appearing in Maclean court today

Here's a list of the people appearing in court today

EACH day a number of people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, October 17.

ANDREW ANTHONY AVERY

ANDREW BRIAN KENNEDY

ANDREW LUKE DOWSLEY

BARRY JOHN GAZZARD

BENJAMIN STEVEN COULSTOCK

BLAKE HARRIS

CARMINE MATTEO TROTTA

COREY BRETT COOPER

DANIEL FARNELL

DENNIS ADRIAN CURRIE

GRANT TOWNES HAULAGE PTY LTD

GREG CHILD

HANK WILLIAMS

JASON DAMIEN BOWMAN

JAY HUDSON KEEGAN BULL

LANNA LORENA RIBEIRO LEITE

LUKE LESLIE MEYER

MATHIAS JOHN WEIR

NADIA CURRIE

NATHAN MORTON PHEE

RODNEY RICHARD CURRIE

SALLY NICOLETTE WOODS

SAMIR MOHAMMED MAAKEL

STEVEN JOHN KURZ

Amber Lee Maria GRAVOLIN v Roads & Maritime Services (Licence Appeals)

Dylan Causley v Roads & Maritime Services

Eric Gabriel v BLACK SWAN RISTORANTE PIZZERIA PTY LTD trading as BLACK SWAN RISTORANTE PIZZERIA

GLASER PTY LIMITED trading as GLASER LAWYERS v VANESSA MOORE

Grace Bowen v Roads & Maritime Services



Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.