IN COURT: 29 people facing criminal courts today

EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today.

Grafton District Court:

ROBERT JOHN GOSLING (Bail review)

BRADLEY PAUL JAMES ROBERTS (Sentence hearing)

SAMUEL NOLAN (Mention)

Maclean Local Court:

ADAM ROLAND CLARK (Mention)

BLAKE FERGUSON (Mention)

BLAKE HARRIS (Sentence)

CARL BARRY STEWART (Mention)

CASEY MAY CONNOLLY (Sentence)

COREY MCKENZIE (Mention)

CRAIG GEORGE BATES (Mention)

DAVID JOHN HAMILTON (Mention)

GEOFFREY DOUGLAS DICKINSON (Mention)

GLENN JAMES BIENKE (Sentence)

GRACE ELLEN BOWEN (Mention)

HUGH GREGOR BROOKS (Mention)

JASON PEDRO MOHI BARTON (Mention)

JOHN HERBERT FRENZEL (Mention)

KEELAN PILBEAM (Mention)

LEIGH ANNE WALLIS (Mention)

MARY KATHERINE BUSH (Sentence)

NATALIE MAREE STOJKO (Mention)

NICOLETTE KELERIS (Mention)

RYAN FARNHAM (Mention)

RYAN WILLIAM FARNHAM (Mention)

SCOTT JAMES LAURIE (Mention)

SCOTT RAYMOND HAWORTH (Mention)

SHAI JOHNNY HODGSON (Mention)

SHEREE DAWN KELLY (Mention)

TAYLAH DARLINGTON (Mention)

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.