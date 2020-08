IN COURT: 29 people facing Maclean Court

EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Maclean district court today, August 27:



ADEN GARRY HAYWARD

BRADLEY JAMES TURNBALL

CANDICE LAURIE

COLIN STEWART BAXTER

CORY ANDREW RHEINBERGER

DAMIEN GARRETT VESPER

DANE FOSTER

DYLAN GEOFFREY TOWNER

DYLAN PATRICK SMITH

GEOFFREY HILLS

JAKE JOHN VANAGAS

JAY ALLAN PAINE

LEAH GAI ALEXANDER

MARK ROBERT EVANS

Mark-dean Oestmann

NATALIE MAY LEWIS

NATASHA KNIGHT

NICOLE JOY CUNNINGHAM

NOEL FRANCIS O'SULLIVAN

ROBERT JOHN LAUGHER

RODNEY IAN KUSCHERT

RUSSELL DEAN KAPEEN

SAM LANDERS

SUSAN VERONICA DENMAN

THOMAS ROBERT OLDFIELD

TIMOTHY CARL BERRY

TRENT JAMES CHALKER

GLASER PTY LIMITED trading as Glaser Lawyers v James Venneri

Thomas Plate Transport for NSW

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.