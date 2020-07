IN COURT: 35 people appearing in Maclean court

EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton criminal court today, July 16.

ADRIAN AUGUSTIS FISK

ASHLEY PATEMAN

BENJAMIN GARRY CURRIE

BENJAMIN LEE DONNEY

BLAKE HARRIS

Daniel Ernest Toyer

DYLAN GEOFFREY TOWNER

EMILY MAE TOUT

FEDERAL SMITH

FRED SMITH

GARY JOHN MILLS

JAKE JOHN VANAGAS

JAY O'BRIEN

JESSE GEORGE MUTTON

JODY PETA BOXALL

JOHANNA MENE MAGGS

JOHN WILLIAM MCMILLAN

JULIAN MOERMAN

KYLIE PARKER

LARRY ROBERT LIONS MCLEAN

MARIE AVERY

MATTHEW PETER HATTON

NATHAN AARON WOOLRIDGE

PAUL ALOYSIUS MAYBUS

RIHANNA SIMONE TURNER

RODNEY RICHARD CURRIE

SHANOHA LOUISE MEYER

STEPHEN LEE MORRIS

STEVEN JAMES BATES

STEVEN JOHN KURZ

THERESA LOUISE KNOWLES

VICTOR TYRONE FUNNEL

ZAK GILLESPIE

Keiarna Brooke HICKS v Transport for NSW (Licence Appeal)

Luke Alan Vickery v Transport for NSW

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.