IN COURT: 35 people facing Grafton court today

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, July 22

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, July 22

EACH day a number of people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, July 22.

WITOLD JOZEF KUCZYNSKI

JOSHUA GORDON

TRENT SAUNDERS

EDWARD BRADDICK

BROOKE AUSTIN

DAVID ROSS GRAYSON

MATHEW JAMES WEST

JERMAINE PAUL CURRIE

TAITO TEPAKI TORO

CARMER HEATHER LEE WALKER

ELIZABETH ORIAMY OJULU

JOSE LUIS MARTINEZ

ROBERT PHILPOTT

OMAR BADRA

SHAUN PATRICK BRADY

JUSTIN JOSEPH ELKS

KENNETH GILL

JARROD BOYD MARSHALL

BONNIE DEAN HANCOKC

BRENDAN RAY HEMSWORTH

CANDACE HEATHER CHARTRES-ABBOTT

KENNETH GEOFFREY VINCENT

RYAN FARNHAM

CODY VAN RYUGEN

KANE GOLDTHORPE

NATHAN GLENN

JAMIE STOCKTON

DEAN CHARLES RUTHERFORD

JOSHUA SHANKELTON

SARAH JANE FEENEY

STACEY CUTMORE

MOLLY FURLAN

JACKSON DOY

JUSTIN JOSEPH CHANDLER

TAMMY-MAREE HASSAN

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents