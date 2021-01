IN COURT: 36 people facing Grafton court today

EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Clarence Valley court today, Monday, January 11 for criminal matters:

ALEXANDER JOHN PANCIK

ANTHONY PATRICK MULHOLLAND

BRAD WINDERLICH

BRAEDEN CRONIN

BRETT MICHAEL BURRIDGE

CASSANDRA GAE WILLIAMS

CASSANDRA SKINNER

COLIN LAURIE

DALE JOHN KENNEDY

Dane Mitchell COLLIS

DANIAL JOHN HOLLINGWORTH

DANIEL PETER JAMES

EUGENE RALPH WALKER

GRACE TAFOLO

IAN ANDERSON

JAYDEN KELLY HOTENE

JEREMY HOCKEY

JODIE ANN BUNN

KELSEY SMITH

KIRSTY LEE CHILD

KRISTEN COTTON

LACHLAN JAMES CRONIN

MATTHEW JAMES MATON

MERRICK RAINBOW

OSCAR DANE SCHATZ

OWEN JAMES GRIFFITHS

PATRICK CONNELLY

SEBASTIAN NAJDER

STEVEN ROBERT JOHN KELLY

TAYA HOOKEY

TOMBO ZAC DREW

ZAC GABRIEL ALLAN CLARKE

Adam Watts v Transport for NSW

Kristy Purton v Transport for NSW

Maria-Eden Barrios v Transport for NSW

Seyed Mohammad Hashemi Sheikh Shabani v Transport for NSW

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.