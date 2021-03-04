Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

IN COURT: 4 people facing criminal court today

Jarrard Potter
by
4th Mar 2021 6:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Each day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton District & Local Court today, March 4:

  • GRAEME JOHN LEE
  • JORDAN MUDDLE
  • MARK ANDREW HUGHES
  • WT

 

Daily Telegraph SignUp


Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

clarence crime court list grafton district court grafton local court
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council: We must subdivide to conquer housing crisis

        Premium Content Council: We must subdivide to conquer housing crisis

        Council News Could a series of new subdivisions help ease the Clarence Valley’s housing affordability crisis?

        Para athlete soars to new track and field heights

        Premium Content Para athlete soars to new track and field heights

        Athletics Para athlete Mitch Christiansen has set new personal bests in all three of his...

        Top NSW medical experts want baby killer Folbigg freed

        Premium Content Top NSW medical experts want baby killer Folbigg freed

        News NSW’s top medical experts want baby killer Kathleen Folbigg freed

        • 4th Mar 2021 7:00 AM
        Daily Catch-Up: March 4, 2021

        Premium Content Daily Catch-Up: March 4, 2021

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place.

        • 4th Mar 2021 6:36 AM