IN COURT: 4 people facing criminal court today

Bill North
by
5th Mar 2021 6:45 AM
Each day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton Local Court today, March 5:

TIMOTHY STONE

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton District Court today, March 5:

  • AARON LESLIE BOYD TORRENS
  • JAY GORDON SMITH
  • PETER COLIN ROWLESON
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

