Crime

IN COURT: 4 people in Maclean court today

Adam Hourigan
by
12th Mar 2021 6:21 AM
Each day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton Local and District Court today, March 8:

  • ALEX ASKHARYA
  • JEMIMA CLAIRE STEWART
  • TAYLAH DARLINGTON
  • RAHUL INDURU v A.C.N. 609 980 314 PTY LTD
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

