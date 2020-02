IN COURT: 43 people appearing in court today

EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, February 10.

Pamela Stone v Roads & Maritime Services (Licence Appeals)

ALISON LEA FOX

ANASTASIA MARION FAUNTLEROY

ANDREW DAVID BIGNELL

BRETT MICHAEL BURRIDGE

CRAIG JAMES BEMROSE

DAMIEN LAVIS

DANIEL CLAYTON

DAVID JOHN BULL

DENIS JAMES HOLLIS

ESTELLE DOCKERY

GEORGIA O'NEIL

JADE BEDFORD

JAKE ROBERT LUSCOMBE

JAMIE WAYNE CROSS

JAY JAY CALTON

JESSE TEWAA GOOD

JOSHUA ANTHONY WILLIAM TAJBER

JUSTIN SIMON KING

KAYA WALKER

KAYLA APRIL O'DRISCOLL

KENNETH JAMES LAURIE

KRISTY ANNE MCKAY

LIAM GORDON

LLOYD HERBERT DEATH

MARK RICHARD CLAY

MATTHEW JAMES MATON

MICHEAL JOHN HART

OWEN JAMES GRIFFITHS

PAMELA WENDY CUTMORE

PATRICIA MICHELE STACEY

ROBERT LESLIE WILLIAMS

RONALD LAMAR SPACKMAN

RYAN ANTHONY THOMAS JOHNSON

SAMUEL RIC MURRAY LANDERS

SCOTT FABIAN GONZALEZ

SEAN TRISTAN TILYARD

SER-J SKEEN

SHAYNE LESLIE JOHNSON

STEFAN MICKELSON

TARHARNI LEE PHOLI

TERRY XAVIER WILSON

WAYNE LAWTON

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.