IN COURT: 43 people facing Grafton court today

EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, February 4.

BRADLEY MILLS

NATHAN JAMES ROBINSON

MATTHEW SCOTT LUPTON

RUDOLF VALENTINO ZAFFINO

AARON RAYMOND GODWIN

GREGORY JOHN REILLY

SHANE MAXWELL SMITH

DAMEN HOOKEY

COREY BRETT COOPER

GERARD PETER RESIDE

ROBERT BRUCE CRAMP

JASON RODNEY SCANES

CLAY HEALEY

RUSSELL JOHN HOBBES

CLAY ANDREW BRIERLEY

GREGORY DAVID WELSH

SASO POPOVSKI

TARMIKA RAYKEL WOODS

HARLEY THOMAS SULLIVAN

BRENDAN RAY HEMSWORTH

JASON WAYNE O'DRISCOLL

NIKKI LARSEN

MICHELLE DUNDAS

JESSE JAMES TEGGATZ

TYSON DEAN STOKER

AARON GLASER

NICHOLAS JOHN RYAN

JAMES JATTAN

JAMES KEVIN COOK

BRENDAN LUKE EGGINS

JAKE JAWORA

MICHAEL ALEXANDER LOOKER

AARON WILFRED PETER TAYLOR

MICHAEL RAFFERTY

SAMUEL HOLLINGWORTH

TIMMY GASSMAN

ELIZABETH ORIAMY OJULU

DAVID JOHN ANTHONY GROBBEN

GARY JACK MCGRADY

DAVID ALLAN HOUSE

JACK EDWARDS

SHANE VERMEULEN

KARL JORG SCHERBARTH

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.