IN COURT: 46 people facing Grafton court today

EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today.

Hatham Mohsen v Transport for NSW

Liam FARMILOW v Roads & Maritime Services (Licence Appeals)

ALYCE MACEY

ANDREW GRAHAM MCNAB

ANTHONY JOHN MIRISCH

BILLY SKEEN

BRIAN JOHN WALL

BRIAN MCGRATH

CHRISTINE HALL

CONNOR DANIELS

DANIEL GORDON JOHNSON

DANIEL JOHNSON

DANIEL LEE O'MEARA

Darren GARDINER

DAVID KENNETH JOY

DAVID OWEN HARRIS

DONALD EDWIN BRODIE

DUANE RICKY ABELE

DWAYNE WINKLER

EMILY SMIDT

FRANK PARESE

HARLEY THOMAS SULLIVAN

JACK BRYANT

JAY JAY CALTON

JAY PETAGNA

JESSICA MCDONALD

JOEL DESMOND MCKENNA

JOHN FERGUSON

JOHN JOHNSON

JORDAN BLAIR

KURT FRITZ

LA

LUCKY ANN ANTHONY

LUKE BENJAMIN HANNA

MATTHEW WALKER

NATHAN CARNEY

NICOLE GILLSON

PAUL ROBERTSON

RHYS EMLYN OWEN

RICKY DUANE ABELE

SAMUEL JOSEPH HOFFMANN

SHANE SMYTH

STEVEN WINWOOD-SMITH

TRACEY ANNE SMIDT

TYRONE JOHN CARNEY

VICKY EILEEN LOGAN

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.