IN COURT: 46 people in Grafton local court today
Each day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Maclean Local Court today, February 15:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.
These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
<< How to activate your FREE Daily Telegraph subscription >>