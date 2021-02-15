Menu
Crime

IN COURT: 46 people in Grafton local court today

Adam Hourigan
by
15th Feb 2021 7:38 AM
Each day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Maclean Local Court today, February 15:

  • Darcy WALTERS v Transport for NSW
  • Harriet Alexandra SKAINES v Transport for NSW (Licence Appeal)
  • Jamie William Mansfield v Transport for NSW (Licence Appeal)
  • Kristy Purton v Transport for NSW
  • AMBER GULL
  • ANTHONY JOHN QUINN
  • ANTHONY STEPHEN JAMIE SKINNER
  • BRONWYNE LOUISE HINDMARSH
  • CLINT ANDREW WHITE
  • COLIN LAURIE
  • CRAIG ROBERT WANT
  • CRAIG ROSS MCDONALD
  • DANIAL JOHN HOLLINGWORTH
  • DANIEL NIGEL ROBERTS
  • DARRYL GEOFFREY PERKINS
  • DENNIS PEARCE
  • DYLAN MICHAEL STONE
  • DYLAN SWIFT
  • ETHAN WRIGHT
  • GEOFFREY MICHAEL CAVANAGH
  • GLEN JAMES CLARKE
  • GREGORY VICKERS DENNISS
  • HAYDEN CARL SKINNER
  • HOWARD BLEND
  • IAN ANDERSON
  • JAKE STEWART HARVEY
  • JAYDEN FOX
  • JERMAINE PAUL CURRIE
  • JIM PLAKIDIS
  • JOHN PAEA
  • JOHN ROBERT CARNEY
  • JOSEPH DAVID CHERRY
  • LEON FRANK BUTTENSHAW
  • LUKE BENJAMIN HANNA
  • MAKAYLAH JADE JONES
  • MARK IAN MCGREGOR
  • MELANIE BLESSINGTON
  • OHANES AGHAZARIAN
  • PAMELA WENDY CUTMORE
  • PHILLIP JOSEPH CALDWELL
  • ROBYN TRACY BASSET
  • SAMUEL HOLLINGWORTH
  • SAUL KIRT HAYNES
  • THOMAS JAMES PAGE
  • TINO SGROI
  • VICKI BRYANT

 

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

