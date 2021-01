IN COURT: 47 people facing criminal court today

EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Maclean Local Court today, Monday, January 18 for criminal matters:

ADELE MAREE GIBSON WATERS

ANTHONY STEPHEN JAMIE SKINNER

BENJAMIN CLEARY

BIANCA JANE COSGROVE

BRIAN JOHN CHEVALLEY

CRAIG WATERS

DANIEL & SON ROAD TRANSPORT PTY LTD

DANIEL MATTHEW HICKS

DARIAN JOHN FORD

DENNIS PEARCE

DONNA LEE HINDOM

DWAYNE WINKLER

DYLAN MYLES

GRACE TAFOLO

ISAAC CHRISTOPHER LEIGH MCINTYRE

JACOB THOMAS LULHAM

JAMES GRAHAM DAWSON

JAMES MURRAY RUTHERFORD

JANET TURINA EDWARDS

JASON ANDREW WHEELER

JASON WILCOX

JAY LEE RYAN

JEREMY HOCKEY

JOHN THOMAS PEARSON

KERRAN FAY CHILD

KIRSTY LEA SELLECK

KRISTEN COTTON

KYLE PATRICK BERMINGHAM

LYNIV GRACE GORDON

MARTIN BERNARD COLLINS

MATTHEW GEORGE YAGER

MICHAEL WILCOX

NATALIE ANN ROBINSON

OWEN JAMES GRIFFITHS

RHYS EMLYN OWEN

SAMUEL ALEXANDER BLAIR

SHENANDOAH DOW

TRAVIS BRENNAN

VANESSA ARCHER

VICKI BRYANT

Application by Jason O'DRISCOLL

Application by Michelle MANNING

Christopher Rainbow v Transport for NSW

Kurt Webb v Transport for NSW

Maddison RAKE v Transport for NSW (Licence Appeal)

William Bale v NSW Police (Applications)

Yvonne ROSS v Transport for NSW (Licence Appeal)

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.