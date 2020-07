IN COURT: 48 people facing Grafton criminal court today

EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton criminal court today, July 13.

ALLAN WALKER

ANDREW LESLIE BALE-SONNEX

BRENDAN KNIGHT

BRITTANY ELANE SKINNER

CAMPBELL JAMES LYNNE-WALDEN

CHRISTIAN GARY ROBERTS

DAMIAN JOHN CLIFFE

DANIEL GORDON JOHNSON

DANIEL MICHAEL ELLIOTT

DAVID OWEN HARRIS

DEAN STEVEN LEAR

DEANNE LEONIE JANE JOHNSON

DOUGLAS MICHEAL SKINNER

DOULTON MCANALLY

HARRISON MAITLAND BYRNES

HAYDEN PACEY

JAY JAY CALTON

JAYSON WOOD

JESSICA JANE NEWSTEAD

JOE TURNER

JOHN DAVID ROSE

JOSH JAWORA

KEELAN GARDOLL

LACHLAN STREET

LIAM GORDON

MALACHI RYAN LYNCH

MATHEW TREVOR WALKER

MATTHEW GUNTER SCHERBARTH

NATHAN COOK

NEWCASTLE TIGHT ACCESS EXCAVATING AND EARTH MOVING PTY LTD

PAUL ANTHONY HOFFMAN

PAUL HODDER

PETER WILLIAM RALPH

RYAN LUKE ALFORD

SAMUEL CONDERMAN

SHARNAE KING

STEPHANIE JANE WRIGHT

TAMIAH ROSE MARTIN

TARHARNI LEE PHOLI

THOMAS MCGRADY

TIMOTHY JAMES

TROY PATRICK MAHER

Beau Anthony AMOS v Transport for NSW (Licence Appeal)

Corey Paul James CROFT v Transport for NSW (Licence Appeal)

James Good v Transport for NSW

Jay Michael Hanson v NSW Police (Applications)

NSW Police v Christian Roberts

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.