IN COURT: 49 people facing Grafton court today
EACH day a number of people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, September 2.
- Chris Perdulovsky
- Buddy Zeaiter
- Sam Landers
- Mavis Sarah Joan Mann
- Daniel Raymond Cave
- Liam Gordon
- Bianca Mundine
- Sarbjit Singh Saroya
- Gregory John Reilly
- Scott Peter Norton
- Ronald William Stone
- John David Rose
- Joshua Tajber
- David Malcolm Keene
- Andrew James Clarke
- Jay Petagna
- Matthew James West
- Blake WIlliam Newton (Lic/Rego Appeal RMS)
- Jesse Mark Cook
- Dale Noel Bevege
- Gerard Peter Reside
- Damien Wayne Cauchi (Lic/Rego Appeal RMS)
- Brock Lyle Woods (Lic/ Rego Appeal RMS)
- Louie Hawach
- Daymon Reece Cooper
- Kenneth Bytheway
- Angelica Rosemary Carney
- Simon Gary Bartlett
- Malcolm Steven Vaughan-Appel
- Justin Joseph Elks
- Mathew Meaney
- Michael Anthony Wade
- Jason Wayne O'Driscoll
- Brian Leslie Flentjar
- Kenneth Geoffrey Vincent
- Teresa Michelle Ryan
- Craig Sebastian Johnson
- Debra Adkin
- Tyson Dean Stoker
- Kane Goldthorpe
- Dannielle Boland (Lic/Rego Appeal RMS)
- Braiden Isaac Ward
- Cody Francis Laurie
- Bonnie Jean Hancock
- Zac Edward Braddick
- Robert Leslie Williams
- Carlton Jess Willams
- Aiden Bartlett
- Ebony Joan Ross (Lic/Rego Appeal RMS)
Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.
These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.