Clarence Crime
Crime

IN COURT: 49 people facing Grafton court today

Kathryn Lewis
by
2nd Sep 2019 7:18 AM
EACH day a number of people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, September 2. 

  • Chris Perdulovsky
  • Buddy Zeaiter
  • Sam Landers 
  • Mavis Sarah Joan Mann
  • Daniel Raymond Cave
  • Liam Gordon
  • Bianca Mundine
  • Sarbjit Singh Saroya
  • Gregory John Reilly
  • Scott Peter Norton
  • Ronald William Stone
  • John David Rose
  • Joshua Tajber
  • David Malcolm Keene
  • Andrew James Clarke
  • Jay Petagna
  • Matthew James West
  • Blake WIlliam Newton (Lic/Rego Appeal RMS) 
  • Jesse Mark Cook
  • Dale Noel Bevege
  • Gerard Peter Reside
  • Damien Wayne Cauchi  (Lic/Rego Appeal RMS) 
  • Brock Lyle Woods (Lic/ Rego Appeal RMS) 
  • Louie Hawach 
  • Daymon Reece Cooper
  • Kenneth Bytheway
  • Angelica Rosemary Carney 
  • Simon Gary Bartlett
  • Malcolm Steven Vaughan-Appel
  • Justin Joseph Elks
  • Mathew Meaney 
  • Michael Anthony Wade 
  • Jason Wayne O'Driscoll
  • Brian Leslie Flentjar
  • Kenneth Geoffrey Vincent 
  • Teresa Michelle Ryan
  • Craig Sebastian Johnson
  • Debra Adkin
  • Tyson Dean Stoker
  • Kane Goldthorpe
  • Dannielle Boland (Lic/Rego Appeal RMS)
  • Braiden Isaac Ward
  • Cody Francis Laurie
  • Bonnie Jean Hancock
  • Zac Edward Braddick
  • Robert Leslie Williams
  • Carlton Jess Willams
  • Aiden Bartlett
  • Ebony Joan Ross (Lic/Rego Appeal RMS) 

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

court court list nsw police
Grafton Daily Examiner

