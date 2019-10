IN COURT: 52 people appearing in Grafton Court today

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, October 28

EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Hayley Ebony Connolly v Roads & Maritime Services (Licence Appeals)

Kane SHORROCK v Roads & Maritime Services (Licence Appeals)

ANGELICA ROSEMARY CARNEY

ANTHONY JOHN MIRISCH

BRENDAN APPO

BRETT MICHAEL BURRIDGE

BRIAN JAMES DUNN

BRODIE DOYLE

CHARLIE GARDOLL

CHRISTINE JOHNSON

COREY CHARLES ARTHUR CHAPMAN

COREY ELLEM

CRAIG SEBASTIAN JOHNSON

DALE JEREL RIXON

DANE ADAM WILLIAMS

DANIEL FARNELL

DAVID JOHN MCCARTHY

DAVID MALCOLM KEENE

DAYMON REECE COOPER

DEAN CHARLES RUTHERFORD

DOUGLAS WILLIAM CARNEY

EMILY MAY MILES

FRANK STEPHEN SPOWART

GEOFFREY JOHN HOWARD

GREG MENZIES

GREGORY PHILLIP BRYANS

JACK CHARLES BOYLE

JACQUES LEE SEARS

JAMAYA RAWSON

JASON RICHARD REYNOLDS

Jerome Joe Frank Fasavalu

JOHN GARY UEBEL

JOSHUA ANTHONY WILLIAM TAJBER

KALA JANE COWAN

KURTIS GROBBEN

KYM LOUISE JORDAN

LARINDA BIGGS

LAUREN FAUNTLEROY

MARK BALL

MATTHEW JAMES MATON

NICHOLAS JOHN RYAN

NICHOLAS MICHAEL GEORGE

PAMELA THIRD

RACHEL C BARNETT

RACHEL CHELSEA BARNETT

RONALD JOHN OLOUGHLAN

SHANE ANTHONY TONKIN

TANEESHA STRONG

THEODORE JOHN SAUNDERS

WADE SULLIVAN

ZAC SKINNER

Thomas William Grantham v Roads & Maritime Services (Licence Appeals)

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.