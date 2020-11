IN COURT: 54 people to face Grafton court today

EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton district and local court today:

AARON WILFRED PETER TAYLOR

ADAM LEIGH FREDERICKSON

BEAU ROBBINS

BRENADAN JOSHUA LAVIS

BRIAN MCGRATH

CHRISTINE ALLISON BOWDEN

COURTNEY WALKER

DOUGLAS MICHEAL SKINNER

DYLAN BAINES

EMILY FENSOM

EUGENE RALPH WALKER

GEOFFREY LEONARD KNIGHT

GEORGE EDWARD LOUSICK

HOWARD BLEND

JAMES JATTAN

JARAD JAMES MCPHERSON

JASON DALE VITNELL

JASON LEE TRUDGIAN

JAY MICHAEL HANSON

JEREMY BARRY TURNER

JESSE HAMPSON

JODIE BUNN

JOSEPH PAUL BREWSTER

KARL JORG SCHERBARTH

KELLY LEE PICKETT

LLOYD HERBERT DEATH

MATTHEW GUNTER SCHERBARTH

MICHAEL RAFFERTY

MITCHELL KELVIN MONKHOUSE

MITCHELL MURRY

ODIN TOWERS

PATRICK JAMES IRVIN

PAUL EMERALD O'BRIEN

ROCKY FREDERICK WALKER

SAM LANDERS

SAMUEL BLAIR

SARAH FINUCANE

SKYE WILLIAMS

TIMMY GASSMAN

TRAE PREDO-VENZ

TROY THOMAS LAVELLE

TULSI WALKER

WALTER GEORGE SPINK

WAYNE ALEXANDER BECKETT

ZOIE TANINA-LOUISE BOERS

Application by Jason FOSTER

Beau Anthony AMOS v Transport for NSW (Licence Appeal)

Caleb Godwin v Transport for NSW

Gabrielle Randall v Transport for NSW

Jesse Bell v Transport for NSW

John McLachlan v Transport for NSW

NSW Police v Robert Cramp

Peter Gibbons v Transport for NSW

William Venn v Transport for NSW

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.