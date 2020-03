IN COURT: 55 people facing Grafton court today

EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, Monday, March 16.

ANDREI YURI NECESARIO LABAO v Roads & Maritime Services (Licence Appeals)

Madeline Johnstone-Stone v Roads & Maritime Services (Licence Appeals)

ADAN JAMES GORRY

ALYCE MACEY

ANDREW LESLIE BALE-SONNEX

ANDREW PHILLIP MAYNARD

ANTHONY JAMES LOATS

BRAIDEN ISAAC WARD

BRYCE NICOLSON

CALEB ANTHONY WILLIAMS

CHRISTIAN GARY ROBERTS

CONNOR DANIELS

CRYSTAL ANNE RYAN

DANIEL ROY FRANKLIN

DEANNE LEONIE JANE JOHNSON

DIANA MAREE MASON

DONALD EDWIN BRODIE

DWAYNE WINKLER

ETHAN MUNRO

HAYLEY ELIZABETH DANIEL

JACK BRYANT

JASON INGLEDEW

JASON PFEIFFER

JED ROBERT SCOTT

JEREMY BARRY TURNER

JESSICA MCDONALD

JOHN DAVID ROSE

JOHN ROBERT SCATTERGOOD

JOSH JAWORA

KEVIN JOSEPH BLANCH

KIAN PALMER

LAURA SMITH

LAURA THIRD

LUCKY ANN ANTHONY

MARK ANTHONY ORR

MICHAEL WAYNE CAVANOUGH

NATASHA LEE LAM

NICOLE GILLSON

PATRICK JAMES IRVIN

PAUL LUDWIG GAYKO

RAYMOND NEWELL

RHYS EMLYN OWEN

ROBERT FARROW

ROBERT JOHN GIPP

ROHAN FOGARTY

ROSEANNE FRENDIN

SAM COULTER

SCOTT FABIAN GONZALEZ

SHARNAE KING

TALITA HEDLEY

THOMAS JAMES PAGE

TIMOTHY NIGEL COWLING

TROY RAYMOND DUFFIN

ZACHARY MICHAEL BURKE

Renee SMITH v Roads & Maritime Services (Licence Appeals)

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.