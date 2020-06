IN COURT: 58 people appearing in court today

EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, June 15.

AARON CARRICK

AARON LESLIE BOYD TORRENS

ADRIAN SKINNER

AIDEN BARTLETT

ALLAN WALKER

ANN KAMOTO

ANTHONY LESLIE SKINNER

BAILEY FRASER

BRENDAN LUKE EGGINS

COLIN PETER LEE

DANIEL LEE O'MEARA

DARRIN JAMES BAYLY

DEBBIE LINDA CARNEY

DWAYNE JOHN THOMAS WATERS

EMMA COTTEE

FRANCIS THOMAS TETANA

FRANK ROBERT LEE

GENELLE BOND

GLEN SHANE ANDERSON

HAYDEN PACEY

JACOB WAYNE ROBERTS

JOSH JAWORA

KARL JORG SCHERBARTH

KELLY JANE SANDERSON

LIAM GRAY

MARTIN COLIN ESTERHUIZEN

MATTHEW GUNTER SCHERBARTH

MATTHEW JAMES MATON

MATTHEW SHAUN DALEY

MERVYN JOHN ROBINSON

MICHAEL ROBERTS

NEVILLE GREGORY FERGUSON

ORAL ARTHUR MONAGHAN

PALWINDER SINGH SAMRA

PATRICIA ELLEN HEWITT

REBECCA LEE MCDERMOTT

RYAN WILLIAM FARNHAM

SAM COULTER

SAM JOSHUA RUTHERFORD

SARAH BROWNING

SARAH FINUCANE

SARAH LOUISE BROWNING

SHANE BAMBLETT

SHARNA MARION BANKS

SHARNAE KING

TAMMY NATASHA JOHNSON

TERRENCE HAROLD FRENCH

THOMAS JAMES SKEEN

TONI LEE CARTER

TROY RAYMOND DUFFIN

VICKY EILEEN LOGAN

Anthony Stephen Jamie Skinne Roads & Maritime Services (Licence Appeals)

Cooper ARMFIELD v Roads & Maritime Services (Licence Appeals)

Hatham Mohsen v Transport for NSW

Jay Michael Hanson v NSW Police (Applications)

Jayden Thomas Green v Roads & Maritime Services (Licence Appeals)

Michael ROBERTS v Transport for NSW (Licence Appeal)

Ramona Leah Cavanagh v Transport for NSW (Licence Appeal)

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.