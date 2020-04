IN COURT: 58 People appearing in Grafton court

EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, April 27.

Cooper ARMFIELD v Roads & Maritime Services (Licence Appeals)

Jayden Thomas Green v Roads & Maritime Services (Licence Appeals)

AARON CARRICK

ADAM BELKO

ADIN PETER ZERWADJA

AIDEN TIMBS

AMBER GULL

ANDREW LESLIE BALE-SONNEX

ANDREW PHILLIP MAYNARD

BAILEY FRASER

BILLY JAMES CLARKE

CRAIG ANTHONY MCALISTER

DANIEL MICHAEL ELLIOTT

DEAN HAYDEN ARNOLD

DENNIS ADRIAN CURRIE

DIANA MAREE MASON

DWAYNE JOHN THOMAS WATERS

ELIJAH COLMAN

ETHAN MUNRO

FINN LLEWYN CANNON

GLEN SHANE ANDERSON

GRANT DAVID CORNISH

GREGORY TODD HEINZ

JACK BROWN

JACK GREEN

JAKE FLENTJAR

JASON ALLAN ROOKS

JASON LOWE

JASON OWEN ROOKS

JASON PFEIFFER

JASON SHANE ALBERT DAVIS

JEREMY BARRY TURNER

JOHN DAVID ROSE

JOHN FERGUSON

JORDAN MUDDLE

JOSH JAWORA

LAWRENCE GREEN

LOINEL BRUCE GRIFFITHS

LUKE LESLIE MEYER

MATTHEW SHAUN DALEY

MICHEAL JOHN HART

PATRICIA ELLEN HEWITT

PATRICK JAMES IRVIN

PETER JOHN ELLIS

PETER NEVILLE PHILLIPS

REBECCA LEE MCDERMOTT

ROBERT JOHN GIPP

ROBERT JOHN KENNY

SARAH BROWNING

SHEYENN HELEN COOPER

SIMON HENRY COX

SIMON PEARCE SKERRY

TEENA LOUISE GOODWIN

TYLER JAMES COOKE

TYLER WOODLEY

William Finlay Maher

Samarah Lee Willetts v TBD

Samuel Justin HAYES v Roads & Maritime Services (Licence Appeals)

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.